Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, Sept. 30th. 2019 –

An unusual type of robbery took place this afternoon on the western highway.

One of the vans that run passengers from Belmopan to villages out west was hijacked and passengers were robbed at gunpoint.

The Reporter has been informed that the robbery on one of the “busitos” travelling from Belmopan to Saint Matthews Village, Cayo, happened this afternoon. We were informed that the thieves escaped in some bushes behind a children’s home.

The vans are similar to dollar vans that run passengers in the city, they carry taxi licenses and are convenient to people that live in the villages along the highway, they are locally refer’ed to as ‘BUSITOS’ which is a mini-bus in Spanish.

