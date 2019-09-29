Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, Sept. 28th. 2019 – 10pm. – By Marion Ali –

An accident in Belmopan last night has reportedly left five persons injured. The accident occurred sometime around 9:30pm (Sat. Sept. 28th) on the Hummingbird Highway.

Reports are that the men were travelling in a Ford F-150 pickup truck.and the driver lost control and ran off the road.

The victims were taken to the Western Regional Hospital for treatment.

