Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, Sett. 29th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

A man was reportedly shot and killed at a party just before midnight last night on Coney Drive in Belize City.

The Reporter has received credible information that the victim, Jebran “Suku” Wagner, 21, was stting with his girlfriend at the event when two gunmen entered the premises and opened fire.

Wagner was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the KHMH.

Another man, Richard Leslie, was also reportedly shot in his left foot.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This