Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, Sept. 27th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

Three men have been fined after they pleaded guilty in Court to being members of street gangs.

Raheem Arnold was fined $5,000, half of which must be paid by the end of November, or he will be imprisoned for five years.

Kareem Eagan must pay his fine of $3,500 by February 27, 2020 or face eight months in prison.

Malieck Humes was also given until February 27, 2020 to pay his $3,500 or face eight months in jail. In addition, he must pay $1,500 by the same date for “flashing” a gang sign in public. Failure to meet this fine will result In separate jail time of six months.

