Belize News, Reporter.bz



Saturday, Sept. 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

A man was shot last night in Belize City. Mark Clarke, was shot just before 8:30 p.m., as he stood at the corner of Pitts Alley and New Road by a man who rode contrary to the flow of traffic on New. Road.

Clarke is reportedly in a stable condition. This is the second time that he has been shot. In February, he was shot, reportedly in the same general area.

