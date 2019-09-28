Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, Sept 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

Hondurans. Allan Yovani Mejia Chirinos, 31, and Nolan Jose Carrasco Lopez, 50, are behind bars after they were arraigned in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court yesterday, some three weeks after they were intercepted by law enforcers along with a group of men and a plane containing $60 Million worth of cocaine off the Coastal Highway.

The two had been recuperating at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after they suffered gunshot injuries at the scene. Mejia was shot in the right hand and Carrasco was shot in the abdomen during a crossfire with Police during the interception. Carrasco had reportedly said soon after the incident that he was shot by one of his colleagues who had escaped in a vehicle that was at the scene on September 9th.

Through an interpreter, Mejia and Carrasco were read charges of Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply and For the Purpose of Drug.

They bring to eight the total number of men charged in connection with the bust.

