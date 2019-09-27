Belize News, Reporter.bz

Police Raid Home Of Wealthy Asian Businessman In Cayo

September 27
10:42 2019
Friday, September 27th. 2019 – 9am –

The home of a well known and wealthy Asian businessman was raided this morning. The Reporter has confirmed that the ongoing raid which occurred at approximately 8am. this morning September 27th. is the home of a businessman, his name is being withheld until we can verify if any charges will be brought against businessman or any other occupants of the residence.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

