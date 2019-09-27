Belize News, Reporter.bz



Friday, Sept. 27th. 2019 – By Marion Ali

Police have arrested and charged Jahnon Trapp, 28, of Thompson Street, Esperanza Village, Cayo for the murder of Mirna Young, 58, a mother of six who was shot in her chest while inside her house last week Wednesday night.

Initially Police had detained Verdes footlball player, Wendel Trapp for the murder but his team provided a strong alibi for him and Police verified that alibi by checking surveillance footage.

