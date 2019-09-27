Belize News, Reporter.bz

Editorial – Friday, September 27th. 2019

September 27
11:05 2019
The Belize Referendum on the Guatemalan claim has come and gone, but it appears there is still lingering resentment among those who bitterly opposed the vote.

Opponents of the referendum are still weeping and moaning that the referendum was a betrayal “of the independence that George Price and his team bequeathed us.”

These critics say that foreign governments pumped $8 million into an education campaign to secure a yes vote for the referendum.

We at this newspaper have no way of checking into how much the education campaign cost, but we can say with certainty that all this speculation about what the late Prime Minister George Price would have done in the face of the Guatemalan threat is not based on credible evidence. There is no evidence to support the theory that Prime Minister Price was opposed to a referendum, or that he regarded it as a “betrayal” of Belizean independence.

There is evidence, on the other hand that Mr. Price did consider the implications of a referendum but did not rule out the use of such a referendum.

There is the evidence of Mr. Assad Shoman, Foreign Minister under Price, and the man mostly responsible for the immense success of the internationalization campaign which Prime Minister Price started.

Mr. Shoman was there, in the thick of things, and there can be no doubt that he knew what the official position was on the question of referendum. If we regard Mr. Shoman as a reliable witness, his testimony should be sufficient to convince even the most sceptic.

Shoman notes in the Foreword to the Lauterpacht Report: “The Belize Government felt that this (going to the ICJ) represented an unnecessary expense in time and money, and proposed a process under the auspices of the Organization of American States with each country naming a facilitator and both sides presenting their case to the facilitators so that they could propose a just and durable solution…’

“At the same time, however, conscious that if Guatemala remained intransigent, the matter might indeed have to be submitted to the ICJ, the Belizean government approached four eminent international lawyers and instructed them to write an opinion that would, strictly on the basis of international law, consider whether Guatemela could validly question Belize’s sovereignty over the territory of Belize or any part of it.

The Lauterpacht Report, as we now know it, was released on November 20, 2001.

It found that under international law, Belize’s claim to all her lands, seas and islands under the 1859 Treaty is still valid, despite Guatemala’s efforts to discredit and abolish it.

