Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Dengue has claimed its third victim in Belize, and the third woman to succumb to the virus. Jasmin Ogaldez, 25, a resident of Seine Bight Village, Stann Creek, died late last week at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital from what has been termed as “dengue-related” complications.

The mother was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital but she had to be stabilized and brought to Belize City. The symptoms of Dengue, coupled with a pre-existing illness that she had, complicated her condition.

Director of Health Services Dr. Marvin Manzanero told the Reporter on Thursday that it is important that patients suffering from the symptoms seek medical assistance from the onset, especially if they suffer from other illnesses.

Manzanero explained to the media after the death that Ogaldez’ condition deteriorated very quickly at the Southern Regional Hospital and the attempt was made to airlift her to Belize City, but she had to be kept back a couple more hours in Dangriga so doctors could stabilize her vital organs.

While Ogaldez’ death is regrettable, Manzanero shared that last week’s new Dengue infections were the lowest recorded yet since the outbreak was declared several months ago. The total number of Dengue cases have now eclipsed the 3,000 mark, which is six times what the numbers total in a year. Even though the cases of new infections have started to fall, health officials are still concerned that the rains which have now come can cause those numbers to increase again if people do not take the necessary precautions and clean up their yards, drains, and open spaces around their homes of junk that can hold water for the mosquitoes to breed in and multiply.

The two other Dengue-related deaths earlier this year were of women who had recently given birth.

