Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, Sept. 25th. 2019 – 1 pm –

The Reporter has confirmed with officials at the Ministry of Natural Resources in Belmopan that security forces are conducting a sweep of the building following a bomb threat. We are told that all staff members have been evacuated, as is protocol, and are awaiting the conclusion of a thorough search.

