Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Bomb Threat At Ministry In Belmopan Prompts Evacuation

Bomb Threat At Ministry In Belmopan Prompts Evacuation
September 25
14:16 2019
Print This Article

Wednesday, Sept. 25th. 2019 – 1 pm –

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

The Reporter has confirmed with officials at the Ministry of Natural Resources in Belmopan that security forces are conducting a sweep of the building following a bomb threat. We are told that all staff members have been evacuated, as is protocol, and are awaiting the conclusion of a thorough search.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 8am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.