Belize News, Reporter.bz

GOB Issues Press Statement From Liquidator Of AIBL & Sanctuary Belize Settlement

September 24
12:47 2019
Tuesday, September 24th. 2019 –

At mid-day today (September 24th.) the Government Of Belize issued its official press statement concerning the liquidation of AIBL’s assets by Julian A Murillo and the agreement reached between the Federal Trade Commission of the United States and the claim brought against Atlantic International Bank Ltd. (AIBL). Linked News Article

The following is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.

HERE IS THE PDF OF THE GOVERNMENT’S PRESS RELEASE

