Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, September 24th. 2019 –

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finally approved a proposal to dismiss charges against Atlantic International Bank Ltd. (AIBL) for a settlement of US $23 Million, which will be used to provide relief to the victims of the Sanctuary Bay real estate scam.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

The approval comes months after Prime Minister Dean Barrow had originally announced that a settlement had been reached. Last week he announced that the proposal had finally been approved and the FTC’s release today (September 24th.) confirms.

AIBL, Atlantic International Bank Ltd., now defunct, was cited by the FTC as being a central part of the Sanctuary Bay scam, which duped American consumers out of over US $100 Million.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO