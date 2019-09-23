Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, September 23rd. 2019 –

The Belize Police Department is asking your assistance in locating Keyla Capen, 15, of a Ladyville address. She was last seen heading toward Belize City about 3:30pm today. She is 5’7″ tall and has a scar under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a black blouse and black short pants. If you see Keyla or can assist in locating her you are asked to call 911 or 922.

