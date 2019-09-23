Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Missing Teenager From Ladyville – Police Seeks Public’s Help

Missing Teenager From Ladyville – Police Seeks Public’s Help
September 23
20:33 2019
Print This Article

Monday, September 23rd. 2019 –

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

The Belize Police Department is asking your assistance in locating Keyla Capen, 15, of a Ladyville address. She was last seen heading toward Belize City about 3:30pm today. She is 5’7″ tall and has a scar under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a black blouse and black short pants. If you see Keyla or can assist in locating her you are asked to call 911 or 922.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 8am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Missing Teenager From Ladyville – Police Seeks Public’s Help Monday, September 23rd. 2019 – The Belize Police Department is asking your assistance in locating Keyla Capen, 15, of a Ladyville address. She was last seen heading toward Belize City...
  • Drowning In Bermudan Landing Village Monday, September 23rd. 2019 – The long holiday weekend has been peaceful and happy for most Belizeans, but a tragic drowning in the village of Bermudan Landing has claimed the...
  • Police Dept. MOURNS DEATH OF OUTSTANDING COP Saturday, 21 September 2019 The Belize Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a road traffic accident in Seine Bight early this morning. PC#93 Clifford...
  • BELIZE CELEBRATE 38TH BIRTHDAY Saturday, 21st. September 2019 – Today, as is customary every 21st day of September, representatives at every level of government and Opposition, members of the diplomatic corps, clergy and judiciary,...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.