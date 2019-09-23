Belize News, Reporter.bz

Drowning In Bermudan Landing Village

Drowning In Bermudan Landing Village
September 23
13:43 2019
Monday, September 23rd. 2019 –

The long holiday weekend has been peaceful and happy for most Belizeans, but a tragic drowning in the village of Bermudan Landing has claimed the live of a young-man.

The Reporter has gotten reports of a drowning in Bermudian Landing. Sources say that George Gill was swimming and went under water and did not resurface. His lifeless body was reportedly recovered shortly after.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

