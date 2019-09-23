Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, September 23rd. 2019 –

The long holiday weekend has been peaceful and happy for most Belizeans, but a tragic drowning in the village of Bermudan Landing has claimed the live of a young-man.

The Reporter has gotten reports of a drowning in Bermudian Landing. Sources say that George Gill was swimming and went under water and did not resurface. His lifeless body was reportedly recovered shortly after.

