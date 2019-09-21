Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, 21 September 2019

The Belize Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a road traffic accident in Seine Bight early this morning. PC#93 Clifford Castillo, Officer in Charge of the Maya Beach Precinct on the Placencia Peninsula. Castillo died this afternoon at the KHMH, where he had been airlifted after preliminary treatment at the Southern Regional Hospital.

According to reports, Police reported to the scene sometime after 8:00am today and found Castillo badly injured beside his motorcycle, which appeared to have crashed into a post on the side of the road. Sources tell us that the officer had been working special Independence eve festivities and was likely heading home after it was wall over.

Castillo was picked up by Police Officers who were transporting him to the Southern Regional Hospital, but he was transferred to an Ambulance which met them by Hopkins. Early this afternoon as his condition worsened, he was airlifted to the KHMH, but died shortly after.

Sources tell us that the Police have not ruled out the possibility that another vehicle may have been involved in the accident, and that angle is being explored. Castillo was a decorated officer who was recognized for his exceptional work in the community.

