Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Police Dept. MOURNS DEATH OF OUTSTANDING COP

Police Dept. MOURNS DEATH OF OUTSTANDING COP
September 21
22:26 2019
Print This Article

Saturday, 21 September 2019

The Belize Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a road traffic accident in Seine Bight early this morning. PC#93 Clifford Castillo, Officer in Charge of the Maya Beach Precinct on the Placencia Peninsula. Castillo died this afternoon at the KHMH, where he had been airlifted after preliminary treatment at the Southern Regional Hospital.

According to reports, Police reported to the scene sometime after 8:00am today and found Castillo badly injured beside his motorcycle, which appeared to have crashed into a post on the side of the road. Sources tell us that the officer had been working special Independence eve festivities and was likely heading home after it was wall over.

Castillo was picked up by Police Officers who were transporting him to the Southern Regional Hospital, but he was transferred to an Ambulance which met them by Hopkins. Early this afternoon as his condition worsened, he was airlifted to the KHMH, but died shortly after.

Sources tell us that the Police have not ruled out the possibility that another vehicle may have been involved in the accident, and that angle is being explored. Castillo was a decorated officer who was recognized for his exceptional work in the community.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 8am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Police Dept. MOURNS DEATH OF OUTSTANDING COP Saturday, 21 September 2019 The Belize Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a road traffic accident in Seine Bight early this morning. PC#93 Clifford...
  • BELIZE CELEBRATE 38TH BIRTHDAY Saturday, 21st. September 2019 – Today, as is customary every 21st day of September, representatives at every level of government and Opposition, members of the diplomatic corps, clergy and judiciary,...
  • The Next Level Of Security By: Neri O. Briceño Firstly, I want to commend Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and all the brave personnel who took part in the recent drug operation. Putting one’s life...
  • Hello Darkness – My Old Friend By: Mike Rudon Jr. In what seemed literally to be two seconds, the blink of an eye, my ex-wife went from sending all God’s blessings my way to calling me...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.