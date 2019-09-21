Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

PM Blasts US Over Verde’s Arrest

PM Blasts US Over Verde’s Arrest
September 21
13:45 2019
Print This Article

Prime Minister Dean Barrow, at a press event on Thursday, was asked for an update on Reynaldo Verde, the Deputy Director of General Services in the Belize Tax Services Department who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States two weeks ago, but with none to give, he unloaded a tirade against the US government for its handling of the case.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Barrow said the way US authorities handled the case immediately following the arrest was “deplorable” and “disrespectful” not only to Verde but to the government of Belize. He said he still has not seen the details of the charges but understands it is an extortion type charge – “a regular, almost garden variety type criminal offense.”

“The US authorities have not acted in a way that the government of Belize finds satisfactory. Indeed they have acted in a way that should form the basis of some kind of complaint on our behalf, nothing to do with detaining this man or charging this man. The rules of committee, or relations between states recognize and accepts that each country is entitled to seek to protect its nationals,” he said before explaining how the US denied Belize this opportunity.

“When he was detained and the embassy of Belize found out, officials from the embassy made an attempt to see Mr. Verde and were denied what is a well-established international obligation on the part of the US…How on earth can the US government, supposedly ‘one of the greatest upholders of the rule of law in the universe’ deny Mr. Verde the right for his consular and embassy officials to have access to him?” Barrow angrily questioned.

“They finally allowed personnel from the embassy to see him on Thursday although they were able to maintain phone contact with him but I find it deplorable that not only was the embassy not given any information pursuant to their requests, which were grounded in their obligation to look after the welfare of a citizen of Belize,” he continued.

He said that embassy authorities weren’t only denied requests to see and speak with Verde but that they were even denied requests for information. “I am not going to get into the merits of the charge but I do complain bitterly about the fact that GOB and therefore Verde were disrespected by this failure, refusal by the US authorities to allow our consular personnel to have access to him,” Barrow said.

Verde, meanwhile, remains in US federal custody in Florida where he awaits charges of extortion and obstruction of commerce. It was reported that the charge may be related to a real estate issue with an unsatisfied US customer.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 8am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • The Next Level Of Security By: Neri O. Briceño Firstly, I want to commend Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and all the brave personnel who took part in the recent drug operation. Putting one’s life...
  • Hello Darkness – My Old Friend By: Mike Rudon Jr. In what seemed literally to be two seconds, the blink of an eye, my ex-wife went from sending all God’s blessings my way to calling me...
  • It Took Less Than 38 Years By: Major Lloyd Jones, Ret’d On Saturday Belize will “celebrate” the 38th anniversary of its independence. We will hear wonderful speeches from our politicians telling us how proud we should...
  • Editorial – Friday September 20th. 2019 Independence means nothing if it cannot improve the lives of the people along with their standard of living. The better life is measured in terms of income, jobs, productivity and...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.