Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, September 21st. 2019 –

The Reporter has been informed that the entire village of Caye Caulker is without electricity at this time as a result of a fire which has reportedly consumed several buildings.

We are told additional units from San Pedro have been dispatched to assist, and a 2 story rental unit and a garage was completely destroyed by the fire. At the time of this news posting, there were no official from the fire service to comment on the status of the blaze, but our sources on Caye Caulker will bring you up-to-date information.

More details and video about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

