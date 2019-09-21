Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, 21st. September 2019 –

On Thursday, Nelson Espinoza was arraigned on one count of murder for the death of San Martin teen Adamir ‘Mia’ Choc, 19. And almost before the bars on his cell at the Kolbe Correctional Facility closed behind him, his lawyer, Hurl Hamilton, had tried the case on national television, claiming that Police beat a confession out of Espinoza.

In an interview to media Friday, Hamilton claimed – “I had an opportunity to see my client at the station and he has bruises on his hands and he has bruises on his back. He had indicated to me that the Police abused him, beat him, handcuffed him and I have seen the injuries and they actually did those things for him to give a statement to the Police of which he did, but it wasn’t by his own free will. The Police threatened him, forced him, and coerced him into giving him that statement.”

Espinoza was charged early Thursday morning for the brutal murder of Adamir Choc, who had been missing for a week before her badly decomposed body was found on the Never Delay Road just outside of Belmopan. Because of the state of the body, an immediate post-mortem examination conducted was unable to determine the cause of death.

Footage from the nightclub in Belmopan from which Choc went missing shows as she got into a vehicle which left, but there is also footage which shows her getting out of the vehicle and walking back toward the club. That footage reportedly shows when a male gets out of the vehicle and came after her, and then is seen carrying her body back into the vehicle, according to reports from her family.

Commissioner Chester Williams has stated that the Police is satisfied that the right man has been charged, and that they have impounded the vehicle on which Espinoza came to the area, and the car in which Choc was taken away.

