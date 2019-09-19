Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, Sept. 19th. 2019 – 10am. –

The Reporter has been able to confirm that there are currently local Police and what appear to be US law enforcement personnel at an apartment complex in Ladyville owned by former UDP Senator Juliet Thimbriel.

Sources say that they are looking for one of the tenants at the complex, but despite multiple queries we have been unable to get any verification from official sources.

At news time of this posting, it is still unclear who the Federal marshals were looking for. More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

