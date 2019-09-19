Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, Sept. 19th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that the woman shot in Santa Elena last night (September 18th. ) has died. According to reports, around 8:30pm two men on a motorcycle arrived at a home on Perez Street and fired as many as 20 shots, hitting Mirna Young, 58, in the chest. Another man, Angel Martinez, 21, was reportedly shot in the back.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

We are told that Young died while receiving treatment while Martinez is listed in stable condition. More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO