Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Santa Elena Shooting Claims The Life Of 58yr. Old Woman

Santa Elena Shooting Claims The Life Of 58yr. Old Woman
September 19
08:48 2019
Print This Article

Thursday, Sept. 19th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that the woman shot in Santa Elena last night (September 18th. ) has died. According to reports, around 8:30pm two men on a motorcycle arrived at a home on Perez Street and fired as many as 20 shots, hitting Mirna Young, 58, in the chest. Another man, Angel Martinez, 21, was reportedly shot in the back.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

We are told that Young died while receiving treatment while Martinez is listed in stable condition. More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 8am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.