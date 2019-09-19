Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

New River Stench Still Causes Closure Of Near-By School

New River Stench Still Causes Closure Of Near-By School
September 19
09:12 2019
Print This Article

Wednesday, Sept. 18 – 2019 –

La Inmaculada RC School in Orange Walk Town has implemented what it refers to as Phase 1 of school attendance in the upcoming days. We are told that this is a result of the smell coming off the New River, and sources also tell us that the alarm placed by the DoE went off today, suggesting that the Hydrogen Sulfide emitted into the air was not within safe parameters. We’ll keep following this story, and provide further details as we get them.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 8am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.