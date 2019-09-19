Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, Sept. 18 – 2019 –

La Inmaculada RC School in Orange Walk Town has implemented what it refers to as Phase 1 of school attendance in the upcoming days. We are told that this is a result of the smell coming off the New River, and sources also tell us that the alarm placed by the DoE went off today, suggesting that the Hydrogen Sulfide emitted into the air was not within safe parameters. We’ll keep following this story, and provide further details as we get them.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO