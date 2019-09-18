Belize News, Reporter.bz

The Reporter has received information that a tourist died earlier today, allegedly while snorkeling off Rendezvous Caye, A small island west of the Turneffe Atoll.

While details are scarce, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has confirmed that the incident did occur. More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

