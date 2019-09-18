Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, Setp. 18th. 2019 –

These days everything is on camera, and especially the shopping malls and main stores like Benny’s, in-fact even the streets and roads and parking lots are covered with 24/7 security cameras. So it’s very likely that if you go and shoplift at these stores, – “IT WILL BE ON CAMERA !”

In the video below you can see the shoplifters running north down the Phillip Goldson Hwy. toward the round-a-bout.

