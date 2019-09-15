Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, 14 September 2019

The desperate search for missing teenager Adamir Choc, 19, ended today with the discovery of her badly decomposed body on the Never Delay Road on the outskirts of Belmopan City.

The discovery occurred sometime after 1:00 this afternoon when a group of men were traveling towards the river and became alerted to a foul smell in the area. While details of how she died are yet to be confirmed, the Reporter was informed that Choc was found partially nude. Her body was extracted from the location and was taken to the Medical School on the Burrell Boom Road where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

Choc went missing last week Saturday from outside E and L’s nightclub in Belmopan. Surveillance footage showed her getting into an unknown vehicle. The poor quality of the video could not help to identify the driver or the vehicle’s license plate number. One report from Choc’s family also reveals that there was another video which showed her being shoved inside the vehicle.

Authorities are working on trying to establish the identity of the driver.

