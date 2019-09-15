Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday Sept. 15th. 2019 – 4pm.

UPDATE: A family member of Alicia Hernandez has reached out to say that she has just communicated with the family and claims she was assaulted and robbed and had no way of communicating with them. But she is allegedly alive and well.

The Reporter was informed moments ago that a resident of San Ignacio, Alicia Hernandez has been reported missing. We were told that she was last seen on September 8th at the Casino in San Ignacio.

Even as we posted that report, this newspaper learned that a purse with personal documents and ID belonging to Hernandez was allegedly found discarded along the Santa Elena road on September 8th and was handed over to Police. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hernandez you are asked to call the nearest Police Station.

