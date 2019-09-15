Belize News, Reporter.bz

NO ARRESTS IN DOUBLE MURDER

September 15
12:22 2019
Sunday, 15 September 2019

Up to this morning Police sources say that they have made no arrests for the murders of two minors in San Martin in Belmopan on Saturday. The names of two youths have been called on social media as the suspected murderers, but Police would not speculate or confirm.

Family members of the two teenagers from the San Martin area of Belmopan are grieving their deaths after they were both shot by a gunman on Saturday morning.

Herman Valladares, 16, died this morning while receiving treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City. The second victim, identified as Gruver Delgado, 17, died on Saturday almost immediately after he was shot.

The teenagers who are cousins were both shot to their heads. They were reportedly on their way back from buying tortillas when they were approached by an individual with a firearm.

While there were speculations that the double murder was connected to the recent murder of Adamir Choc, 19, family members have told the Reporter that the incident was gang related.

Police are yet to issue an official report on the murder of the two teenagers.

