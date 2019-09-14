Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, Sept. 13th. 2019 –

Two minors and a man from Yo Creek Village in the Orange Walk district are in Police custody, being questioned about Christopher Chi’s murder. After he was reported missing, the body of the 14-year-old was found in a canefield off the San Lorenzo road on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination conducted on Chi’s body on Wednesday at the Medical School on the Burrel Boom road, confirmed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Prior to those results, Chi’s older brother Isai Chi spoke to the Reporter, ”we haven’t gotten information from Police as yet, but from what I saw it appears that he was hit with a big stone in his head because he had a hole. .. he was kicked in his face and then … finished him off with stones.”

Isai alleged that one of the minors who was the last person Chi was seen with, reportedly confessed and told investigators where the body could be located. Those searches later led police officers and a search team to a dirt road about half a mile off the San Lorenzo Road. Chi’s body was found in a cane field around 3:45 p.m. on September 10th.

Chi was last seen alive on Friday, September 6th when he left home enroute to Orange Walk Town on a motorcycle with an individual believed to be his friend. Chi’s father waited for him to return home that night and when he did not, the father went looking for the friend. Despite being seen in the company the minor by several witnesses, the friend initially denied picking up Chi at his home.

