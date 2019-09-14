Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Suspects Detained for Murder of 14-Year-old

Suspects Detained for Murder of 14-Year-old
September 14
10:04 2019
Print This Article

Friday, Sept. 13th. 2019 –

Two minors and a man from Yo Creek Village in the Orange Walk district are in Police custody, being questioned about Christopher Chi’s murder. After he was reported missing, the body of the 14-year-old was found in a canefield off the San Lorenzo road on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination conducted on Chi’s body on Wednesday at the Medical School on the Burrel Boom road, confirmed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Prior to those results, Chi’s older brother Isai Chi spoke to the Reporter, ”we haven’t gotten information from Police as yet, but from what I saw it appears that he was hit with a big stone in his head because he had a hole. .. he was kicked in his face and then … finished him off with stones.”

Isai alleged that one of the minors who was the last person Chi was seen with, reportedly confessed and told investigators where the body could be located. Those searches later led police officers and a search team to a dirt road about half a mile off the San Lorenzo Road. Chi’s body was found in a cane field around 3:45 p.m. on September 10th.

Chi was last seen alive on Friday, September 6th when he left home enroute to Orange Walk Town on a motorcycle with an individual believed to be his friend. Chi’s father waited for him to return home that night and when he did not, the father went looking for the friend. Despite being seen in the company the minor by several witnesses, the friend initially denied picking up Chi at his home.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 10am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • UPDATE – UPDATE – UPDATE Missing Woman Calls Family, Strange Claims Sunday Sept. 15th. 2019 – 4pm. UPDATE: A family member of Alicia Hernandez has reached out to say that she has just communicated with the family and claims she was...
  • Locked Up Abroad ! “Extortion: the unlawful exaction of money or property through intimidation. Extortion was originally the complement of bribery, both crimes involve interference with or by public officials. But extortion and, to...
  • NO ARRESTS IN DOUBLE MURDER Sunday, 15 September 2019 Up to this morning Police sources say that they have made no arrests for the murders of two minors in San Martin in Belmopan on Saturday....
  • Drug bust Nets 3,000 LBS of Cocaine This week started off with a bang as gunshots broke the still of the night just off the Coastal Road at mile 7 just after midnight on Monday. That is...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.