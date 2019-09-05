Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, September 5th. 2019 –

Almost a year ago, to the day, we at the REPORTER created ‘The Environment’ pages on this website in an effort to increase the awareness of the damage being done by plastic pollution, and also to highlight the ‘sometimes” ingenious efforts and strategy that governments, private individuals and companies around the globe do to help alleviate plastic pollution in our oceans. Today, GOB and the UK Government announced thier increased effort to combat the problem.

The Governments of Belize and the United Kingdom are holding a two-day dialogue among countries from throughout the Commonwealth on how to combat marine litter in our respective waters.

Plastic pollution has become a global crisis and today, the Department of the Environment (DOE), and the UK’s Centre for Environment Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS), under the Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP) introduced a first ever 25-point action plan on how Belize specifically should go about doing its part in the fight.

Chief Environmental Officer, Martin Alegria told the Reporter earlier today what the goals are for us and how we expect to reach there, while Professor Stuart Rogers of CEFAS, shared what are the areas that Belize needs to strengthen in order to effectively address marine littering.

