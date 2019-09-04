Belize News, Reporter.bz

Unbearable Stench At ‘OW’ School – Classes Canceled

September 04
17:04 2019
Wednesday, September 4th. 2019 –

Earlier today we reported about the extremely foul stench coming from the New River near La Inmaculada RC School in Orange Walk Town

The Reporter has been informed that classes at the La Inmaculada RC School in Orange Walk Town have been cancelled, until at least Monday. The decision was made following a preliminary assessment by the Ministry of Health, and a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Education and the school.
We are told there are efforts being made to relocate the students in the short term. We reported early this morning that the stench from the contaminated New River was affecting students from the school, and have since confirmed that students have been complaining of headaches, nausea and vomiting.

