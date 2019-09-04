Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, September 4th. 2019 –

Earlier today we reported about the extremely foul stench coming from the New River near La Inmaculada RC School in Orange Walk Town

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

The Reporter has been informed that classes at the La Inmaculada RC School in Orange Walk Town have been cancelled, until at least Monday. The decision was made following a preliminary assessment by the Ministry of Health, and a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Education and the school.

LINKED NEWS ARTICLE

We are told there are efforts being made to relocate the students in the short term. We reported early this morning that the stench from the contaminated New River was affecting students from the school, and have since confirmed that students have been complaining of headaches, nausea and vomiting.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO