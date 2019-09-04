Part 2 – Government Prepares Strategy To Avert BBOC Actions

Wednesday, September 4th. 2019 – PART 1

The following is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.

MINISTER OF TRANSPORT SIGNS NEW STATUTORY INSTRUMENT REGARDING INTERNATIONAL BUSES

In Belmopan this morning, Minister of Transport Honorable Edmond Castro signed a new Statutory Instrument to regulate international buses from neighboring countries (Guatemala and Mexico) entering Belize, in accordance with agreements reached among representatives from the Ministry and Department of Transport, the Belizean Bus Association and Taxi Federation, the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Attorney General Office, and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Commerce.

The essence of the agreement reached, as reflected in the new S.I, is that only one regular bus run per day would be allowed from each country entering Belize, and returning to the respective country. Those buses would only be allowed to drop off passengers within the country who travel with them from across the border. And, on their return trip to Guatemala or Mexico, they would only be authorized to pick up passengers heading across the border into those respective countries. In addition, if a Guatemalan Bus wants to transport passengers to Mexico, simply transiting Belize, or vice versa (Mexico to Guatemala), a manifest fully documenting those passengers must be presented at the respective border (western or northern). It was also agreed that there will be a test period between now and October 8, at which time the effects of the new S.I would be evaluated.

The signing of the Statutory Instrument by Honorable Edmond Castro this morning was witnessed by representatives from Belizean Bus Association and Taxi Federation. President of the Belizean Bus Association, Thomas “Andy” Shaw expressed great satisfaction that the matter has been resolved in the interest of all concerned, particularly for the benefit of the people and country of Belize. He conveyed tremendous gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Belize, specifically Prime Minister Right Honorable Dean Barrow, Transport Minister Honorable Edmond Castro, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Honorable Manuel Heredia, Attorney General Honorable Michael Peyrefitte; and Minister of State with responsibility for Investment, Trade and Commerce, Honorable Tracy Panton, for their understanding and goodwill.

. . . . . . . . . .