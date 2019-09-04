Belize News, Reporter.bz

2 People Seriously Injured In Separate Accidents In Bz. City
September 04
15:17 2019
Wednesday, September 4th. 2019 –
There were two traffic accidents in Belize City – one on Central American Boulevard and another on North Front Street. Information is that two persons were seriously injured.
The person who was knocked down on the Boulevard was reportedly riding a bicycle while the one on North Front Street was walking when they were struck by vehicles behind them.
