Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, September 3rd. 2019 –

The Ministry of Finance announces that effective Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, the pump price of premium gasoline will increase by 19 cents from $11.12 to $11.31 per gallon and the pump price for kerosene will decrease by 26 cents from $7.63 to $7.37 per gallon.

The prices for regular gasoline and diesel will remain unchanged at $10.12 and $10.04 per gallon, respectively.

