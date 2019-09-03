Belize News, Reporter.bz

Premium Gas Price – Up Again @ Midnight

Premium Gas Price – Up Again @ Midnight
September 03
17:14 2019
Tuesday, September 3rd. 2019 –

The Ministry of Finance announces that effective Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, the pump price of premium gasoline will increase by 19 cents from $11.12 to $11.31 per gallon and the pump price for kerosene will decrease by 26 cents from $7.63 to $7.37 per gallon.

The prices for regular gasoline and diesel will remain unchanged at $10.12 and $10.04 per gallon, respectively.

