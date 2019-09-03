Belize News, Reporter.bz

Government Prepares Strategy To Avert BBOC Actions

September 03
20:53 2019
Tuesday, September 3rd. 2019 –

Senior government officials, including Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte and Transport Minister, Edmond Castro met with members of the Belize Bus Association today in Belmopan following threats of a national shutdown of the sector over the weekend.

Bus operators have been clamoring for a level playing field with regard to foreign bus companies allowed to make runs into the country, but several meetings and months of negotiation have left local operators frustrated.

After that meeting today AG Peyrefitte explained the details of a Statutory Instrument to be signed tomorrow to address the issue.

