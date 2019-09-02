Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, September 2nd. 2019 –

Commuters on a Ritchie’s Bus are complaining because they say they have been taken off the bus twice in a short space of time for the bus to be searched. We are told the situation is currently tense as a Police Officer pulled out his 9mm gun after passengers failed to own up to a bag found during the search.

We are told that all passengers have been told they will be charged jointly if nobody claims the bag. The bus is currently stopped just off Forest Drive in Belmopan.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

