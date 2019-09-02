Belize News, Reporter.bz

Kimberly Santos Of San Ignacio-Santa Elena Wins 74th Queen of the Bay
Monday, September 2nd. 2019 –
Kimberly Santos was been named the 74th Queen of the Bay over the weekend. She represented the Twin Towns of San Ignacio and Santa Elena and replaced outgoing Queen Jenny Lee Cruz.
Kimberly graduated from Sacred Heart College and is currently pursues a Bachelor’s Degree in English Education at the University of Belize.
