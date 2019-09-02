Classes Suspended In Some Cayo Schools

Monday, September 2nd. 2019 –

Classes for two pre-schools in the Cayo district have been suspended until kinks between them and the Ministry of Education have been settled.

In the case of Mount Carmel RC pre-school in Benque Viejo Town, there was a communication issue between the school and the Ministry over the construction of toilets. The school built the facility outdoors but Ministry required they be built indoors for safety reasons. Classes have been put on hold until this issue is ironed out.

Likewise in the case of the Evangelical Holiness pre-school in Santa Familia, a teacher’s license expired in August and Ministry has not yet found a fully qualified replacement teacher.

Read The Full Story In This Friday’s Reporter

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO