Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Classes Suspended In Some Cayo Schools

Classes Suspended In Some Cayo Schools
September 02
17:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Monday, September 2nd. 2019 –

Classes for two pre-schools in the Cayo district have been suspended until kinks between them and the Ministry of Education have been settled.

In the case of Mount Carmel RC pre-school in Benque Viejo Town, there was a communication issue between the school and the Ministry over the construction of toilets. The school built the facility outdoors but Ministry required they be built indoors for safety reasons. Classes have been put on hold until this issue is ironed out.

Likewise in the case of the Evangelical Holiness pre-school in Santa Familia, a teacher’s license expired in August and Ministry has not yet found a fully qualified replacement teacher.

Read The Full Story In This Friday’s Reporter

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 10am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Classes Suspended In Some Cayo Schools Monday, September 2nd. 2019 – Classes for two pre-schools in the Cayo district have been suspended until kinks between them and the Ministry of Education have been settled. In the...
  • Bus & Taxi Association Threaten Shutdown Monday, September 2nd. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that bus and taxi operators are prepared for a worst case scenario of a national shutdown. Representatives of the bus and...
  • Drought Is Only The Beginning Sunday, September, 1st. 2019 – Belize is in a drought like condition and has been for some time now; but you would never guess by the response of the government....
  • A Lifetime of Education Excellence Sunday, September 1st. 2019 – “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” — William Arthur Ward She is long retired from...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.