Belize News, Reporter.bz

Bus & Taxi Association Threaten Shutdown
Monday, September 2nd. 2019 –
The Reporter has confirmed that bus and taxi operators are prepared for a worst case scenario of a national shutdown.
Representatives of the bus and taxi associations met over the weekend, and have set up a meeting with GOB/Transport representatives on Tuesday at the NEMO Building in Belmopan. Depending on the outcome of that meeting, the bus and taxi associations will determine an immediate next move.
