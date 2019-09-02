Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, September 2nd. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that bus and taxi operators are prepared for a worst case scenario of a national shutdown.

Representatives of the bus and taxi associations met over the weekend, and have set up a meeting with GOB/Transport representatives on Tuesday at the NEMO Building in Belmopan. Depending on the outcome of that meeting, the bus and taxi associations will determine an immediate next move.

