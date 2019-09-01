Belize News, Reporter.bz

Corozal Police were able to make a sizeable haul of high-grade marijuana on Monday, August 26th when they decided to search a red Dodge van passing through Ranchito Village.

Special Branch officers immediately decided to stop the vehicle which was being driven by Bryan Hamilton, 25, a resident of Ladyville. Cops informed Hamilton that a search would be conducted, and that search led to the discovery of twenty-one parcels of compressed marijuana hidden inside different compartments in the vehicle.

All the packages were extracted and in total weighed 22,451 grams, or about 50 pounds, with an estimated street value of ten thousand dollars. It is suspected that the parcels contain high-grade marijuana coming from Mexico.

Hamilton was immediately taken into custody and charged for Drug Trafficking. On Tuesday he was escorted to the Corozal Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge. It should have been a bailable offense but the prosecution objected to granting Hamilton bail due to the prevalence of major drug busts occurring in the north every month. The Magistrate agreed with the objection and Hamilton was denied bail and remanded into custody.

