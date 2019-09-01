Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, September 1st. 2019 –

A man and his wife were badly beaten during a home invasion in San Lazaro in the Orange Walk District last night.

Three armed men entered the home of Romeo Castillo around 9:45pm while he and his wife were asleep. Castillo was stabbed multiple times to his shoulder and hit with a gun while his wife was kicked in the face and body.

The couple was tied up while the three men ransacked the house and stole cash, cell phones and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

