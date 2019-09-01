Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Home Invasion In San Lorenzo OW – Couple Beaten

Home Invasion In San Lorenzo OW – Couple Beaten
September 01
09:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sunday, September 1st. 2019 –

A man and his wife were badly beaten during a home invasion in San Lazaro in the Orange Walk District last night.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Three armed men entered the home of Romeo Castillo around 9:45pm while he and his wife were asleep. Castillo was stabbed multiple times to his shoulder and hit with a gun while his wife was kicked in the face and body.

The couple was tied up while the three men ransacked the house and stole cash, cell phones and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 10am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.