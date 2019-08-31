Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, August 31st. 2019 –

Earlier reports that were swirling all over Facebook and the web had suggested that the body found near mile 4 on the Philip Goldson Highway was a traffic accident, but it was not !.

The official record of what occurred says, that shortly after midnight Police were called to an area near Mile 4 on the Phillip Goldson Highway where they found the body of Devaun Maskall.

Sources say Maskall had just arrived home and as he got out of his vehicle he was approached by a gunman waiting for him. Maskall allegedly ran out of the yard as the gunman fired as many as five shots at him, but collapsed shortly after. The shooter then fled the scene in a vehicle which was waiting nearby.

