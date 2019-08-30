Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 30th. 2019 –

A mechanic from Punta Gorda Town is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on the Southern Highway. This afternoon around 2:00 Police were called to an area between miles 63 and 64 on the Southern Hwy. where they saw the lifeless body of Gregor Perez, 37, in a drain and his red motorcycle nearby. Perez was heading from PG toward the village of Independence when the accident occurred.

