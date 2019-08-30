Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

RTA On The Southern Hwy. – Motorcyclist Dead

RTA On The Southern Hwy. – Motorcyclist Dead
August 30
22:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Friday, August 30th. 2019 –

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

A mechanic from Punta Gorda Town is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on the Southern Highway. This afternoon around 2:00 Police were called to an area between miles 63 and 64 on the Southern Hwy. where they saw the lifeless body of Gregor Perez, 37, in a drain and his red motorcycle nearby. Perez was heading from PG toward the village of Independence when the accident occurred.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

Weather Report Daily, 10am & 6pm

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.