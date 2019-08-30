Belize News, Reporter.bz

Cayo Cops Catch Flores' Alleged Killer

August 30
12:52 2019
San Ignacio Police have made an arrest for the weekend murder of Santa Elena resident Nelson Flores and the near-fatal shooting of his twelve-year-old daughter inside their home. LINKED NEWS ARTICLE

Superintendent of Police and Officer Commanding the San Ignacio Police formation, Henry Jemmott on Wednesday evening announced that they have charged Jorge Galindo for Murder in relation to Flores’ death. Galindo was also charged for the attempted murder of the 12-year old and aggravated assault against another of the occupants of the home.

Jemmott clarified that Galindo was a close neighbor of the deceased and that the evidence gathered against him was enough to point him out as the possible perpetrator. The commanding officer noted that while it was intensive investigative work that cracked the case, the investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to seek one other male person for questioning.

According to Jemmott Police got information from witnesses indicating that it was two persons who drove up to the residence on a motorbike. Cops are looking at Galindo’s associates in trying to determine the other suspect.

The Sunday night shooting of Flores inside his dwelling located in the quiet residential Santa Elena neighborhood has left community members shocked. The gunman reportedly engaged Flores’ son in a struggle before he entered through the back door and shot Flores in the head while he was watching television. The gunman also shot Flores’ daughter as she attempted to escape through the front door.

