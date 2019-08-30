Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 30th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that attorney Oscar Selgado has applied for a variation of his bail conditions. On July 15 Selgado was arriagned for Abetment of Murder, based on allegations that he paid a man to kill somebody. Selgado was granted bail, but one of the conditions is that he is to report to the Police Station weekly to sign in.

We are told that Selgado is applying to have that condition thrown out, on the basis that as an officer of the court he should be granted special privileges. Court sources say the matter is being heard now before Justice Herbert Lord.

