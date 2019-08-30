Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 30th. 2019 –

A early morning accident at the Haulover Bridge has claimed the life of Rasheed Pollard.

The Reporter has confirmed that the accident occurred sometime around 3:00am, this morning (August 30th) at the approach to the Haulover Bridge. He has been identified as Rasheed Pollard, and sources say he died on the spot as a result of massive head injuries.

Many commuters have noted that it is one of the most dangerous parts of the road, especially dangerous at night, when the headlights from oncoming vehicles that are on the bridge can completely blind the driver of another vehicle that is approaching the crest before getting on the bridge.

Our research, here at the REPORTER has noted that as far back as August of 2014, (5 years ago), the Government indicated that they were securing funding of approximately $30 million dollars to build a new and better 4 lane bridge at the same location, but to date no progress, or very little progress has been seen in that effort. READ A FULL HISTORY OF THE HAULOVER BRIDGE – HERE ON www.reporter.bz this Saturday August 31st.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

