Belize News, Reporter.bz

Mid-Afternoon Bush-Fire In Lake-I, Was Close To Houses

August 28
15:55 2019
Wednesday, August 28th. 2019 –

At approximately 1.45pm this afternoon the Belize Fire Service were alerted by neighbors near to a large overgrown lot that was ablaze and could spread to nearby homes. The Incident occurred at a lot facing Vernon Street, and just south of Mayflower Street.

The Fire Service said that the very warm weather and direct sunlight on dry-tall-grass could have been the main factor that helped to make a lighted cigarette cause a large blaze.

