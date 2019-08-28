Belize News, Reporter.bz

Mid-Afternoon Bush-Fire In Lake-I, Was Close To Houses
August 28
15:55 2019
Wednesday, August 28th. 2019 –
At approximately 1.45pm this afternoon the Belize Fire Service were alerted by neighbors near to a large overgrown lot that was ablaze and could spread to nearby homes. The Incident occurred at a lot facing Vernon Street, and just south of Mayflower Street.
The Fire Service said that the very warm weather and direct sunlight on dry-tall-grass could have been the main factor that helped to make a lighted cigarette cause a large blaze.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO