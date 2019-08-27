Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, August 27th. 2019 –

There was another shooting in Cayo. Just 1 day after the shooting of Nelson Flores , the alleged marijuana dealer who was shot and killed Sunday night.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

On Monday night a man identified as Arden Quiroz, 18, was shot while hanging out with friends at a car wash on Perez Street in Santa Elena. Our news staff reports that at approximately 9:00pm. a man walked into the area where Quiroz was and fired at the group of young men, hitting Quiroz on his right shoulder. The gunman then got into a vehicle that was waiting and fled the scene.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. –

Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO