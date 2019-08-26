Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, August 27th. 2019 –

SOME LIKE IT HOT !!!!

So, do you think Belize is hot. Well we’ve got news for you; since August is usually the hottest month in just about everywhere in the northern hemisphere.

You think it was hot in Belize? In some parts of Britain the temperature soared to 96.1 degrees Fahrenheit last Monday, the hottest day on record. Since Monday was a holiday in Britain, a lot of people took to the beaches.

Oh, bye the way, Technically, its the middle of winter in the southern hemisphere in places like Australia and South Africa.