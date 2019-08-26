Belize News, Reporter.bz

Man and Daughter Shot In Santa Elena

August 26
10:08 2019
Monday, August 26th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that a man identified as Nelson Flores was shot and killed in his home in Santa Elena last night. We are told that Flores’ daughter, 12, was also shot by the gunman who forced his way in and caught them by surprise.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

