Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, August 25th. – 2019 – 6.00am –

On Saturday August 24th. There was an extremely violent traffic accident on a stretch of road in Spanish Lookout. Speculation is high in the town and surrounding villages that the drivers of both vehicles were playing a very dangerous game of chicken at high speed on the road, or that the drivers of each vehicle were asleep.

The violent head-on-collision occurred in the late afternoon hours when there was daylight and a clear day. At this news time we understand that there are two fatalities, and one of the victims is a police officer, he has been identified as Cpl. Leonard Puc.

